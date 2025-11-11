DT
Home / Ludhiana / Teams from 23 dists take part in basketball contest

Teams from 23 dists take part in basketball contest

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:03 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
A match underway during the games in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
Teams from 23 districts are taking part in the boys U-19 category of the basketball competition in the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games, which began at Guru Nanak Stadium here. The games are being organised by the Punjab Education Department under the supervision of District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Dimple Madaan.

In the preliminary round matches played on Monday, Ludhiana beat Malerkotla, Kapurthala beat Nawanshahr, Mohali beat Tarn Taran, Moga beat Barnala and Jalandhar beat Gurdaspur.

