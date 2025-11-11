Teams from 23 dists take part in basketball contest

Advertisement
Teams from 23 districts are taking part in the boys U-19 category of the basketball competition in the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games, which began at Guru Nanak Stadium here. The games are being organised by the Punjab Education Department under the supervision of District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Dimple Madaan.
Advertisement
In the preliminary round matches played on Monday, Ludhiana beat Malerkotla, Kapurthala beat Nawanshahr, Mohali beat Tarn Taran, Moga beat Barnala and Jalandhar beat Gurdaspur.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement