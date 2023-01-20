Tearful adieu to BSF jawan

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 19
Family members, relatives and members of various organisations bid a tearful adieu to Border Security Force (BSF) constable and Sikh Granthi Baba Jugraj Singh Khalsa at his native village of Chhapar in Ludhiana district late night on Wednesday.
During his posting at the peaks of Assam, Khalsa had succumbed to the extremes of adverse weather a day earlier on Tuesday.
A team of BSF jawans from 148 BSF Battalion Chandigarh placed wreaths on the deceased’s body covered with the Tricolour and accorded him state honors before cremation.
Khalsa is survived by mother Maya Devi and widow Raj Pal Kaur, besides two minor daughters Jasline Kaur (13) and Agnoor (5). The atmosphere at the crematorium became sombre when the deceased’s widow and daughter saluted his body covered in the Tricolour.
