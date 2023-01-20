 Tearful adieu to BSF jawan : The Tribune India

Tearful adieu to BSF jawan

Had died of adverse weather conditions in Assam

Tearful adieu to BSF jawan

Widow and daughter of deceased BSF jawan salute the body draped in the Tricolour at Chhapar village on Wednesday night.



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 19

Family members, relatives and members of various organisations bid a tearful adieu to Border Security Force (BSF) constable and Sikh Granthi Baba Jugraj Singh Khalsa at his native village of Chhapar in Ludhiana district late night on Wednesday.

During his posting at the peaks of Assam, Khalsa had succumbed to the extremes of adverse weather a day earlier on Tuesday.

A team of BSF jawans from 148 BSF Battalion Chandigarh placed wreaths on the deceased’s body covered with the Tricolour and accorded him state honors before cremation.

Khalsa is survived by mother Maya Devi and widow Raj Pal Kaur, besides two minor daughters Jasline Kaur (13) and Agnoor (5). The atmosphere at the crematorium became sombre when the deceased’s widow and daughter saluted his body covered in the Tricolour.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

2
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

3
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

4
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

5
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

6
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

7
Sports

All you want to know about controversial WFI chief and BJP's Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

8
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top pool, to play New Zealand in crossover for place in quarter-final

9
Sports

Protesting wrestlers not satisfied with Sports ministry's response, want WFI to be dissolved

10
Nation

Urination incident: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

Don't Miss

View All
Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Top News

Wrestlers adamant on their demand that govt immediately disband WFI, meeting with sports minister inconclusive

Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI

The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference

Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case

Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...

NIA raid under way in Punjab’s Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case

NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case

The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Video viral, Amritpal Singh's guard arrested by Patti Sadar police for firing into the air

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Chandigarh: Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 Chandigarh heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: Senior leader questions city Cong's no-vote decision

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Latifpura case: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of contempt plea

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Ludhiana drug lord Akshay Chhabra had 25% stake in 2 liquor companies

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Maj Gen BS Grewal appointed new director of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe