Technical bids being evaluated for 2nd phase

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The evaluation process of technical bids for the second phase of the Bioremediation of Legacy Waste project has been started and financial bids are expected to be open soon.

The first phase of the project is already underway and bioremediation of around 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been completed out of the estimated five lakh metric tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs 27.17 crore, an official said.

Under the second phase of the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore, bioremediation of the remaining 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste would be carried out. According to information, five companies have submitted their bids for the tendering process for the second phase of the project, and the successful bidder will be awarded the work order.

Notably, around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily. A large amount of waste had accumulated at the garbage dumping site near Kakka village, causing pollution and problems for residents of nearby colonies and villages. Residents of Kakka village and nearby colonies have been urging the civic body to dispose of the collected waste as soon as possible.

After MC’s failure to ensure compliance with the solid waste management rules, resulting in the accumulation of huge legacy waste at its main garbage dumping site, the NGT in July 2022 ordered the MC, Ludhiana, to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, towards interim compensation within one month.