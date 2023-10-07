TEDx event organised at PURC

Ludhiana, October 6
The Panjab University Regional Centre, organised its first edition of TEDx PURC, Ludhiana, at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Prominent speakers and achievers, including Anmol Kwatra, yound social activist of the city, Vivek Atray, e-IAS officer, Shobha Koser, kathak dancer; Vijendra Chauhan, prof, DU, Dhananjay Chauhan, social transgender activist, Shubhkiranpal Brar, rally racer, and Suvir Sidhu, Chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, spoke at the event.
