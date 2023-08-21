Teej celebrated with pomp and show

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, August 20

Mount International School (MIS), Ludhiana, celebrated Teej festival with great pomp and grandeur. It was a gala time for the pupils as they enjoyed themselves while performing traditional giddha, folk dances, folk songs and Punjabi ‘Bolian’ to mark the occasion. The vivacious giddha girl set the floor on fire with their energetic performances and this was a reflection of their passion and hard work. All the girls and teachers of the school dressed themselves in Punjabi traditional attire. Many competitions were conducted for the students to showcase their prowess. The whole campus was beautified with traditional things to represent culture of Punjab in a miniature. Principal Daljit Kaur Bhangoo congratulated all and sundry with her heart. She encouraged and lauded the students who participated in the programme and exchanged greetings of Teej. She also shed light on the significance of ‘Saun maheena te tian’ to the Punjabi culture and advised students to remain attached to their traditions and heritage.