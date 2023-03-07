Teen shot at near Jandiali village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

A 19-year-old youth was seriously injured after he was shot at by miscreants near Jandiali village last night. He received a bullet injury on the head.

The victim, identified as Nikhil, a resident of of Luvkush Colony, Sector 39, here, has been admitted to a private hospital. According to information, Nikhil, a Class XII student, was preparing for exams nowadays. He had gone out with his two friends when the miscreants opened fire at him.

When Nikhil did not return home, his family started making calls to him but failed to get any response. Later, the family members came to know that he has been admitted to a private hospital on Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana.

After getting information, the police started an investigation in the matter. SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said an FIR had been lodged on the statement given by the victim’s father.

The police said Nikhil, along with his two friends, had gone out of the house. Later, he came to know that one of the friends had a scuffle with a rival group a few days ago and the latter were coming to reach a compromise with him near Jandiali. Meanwhile, members of the rival group reached the spot in a car and allegedly opened fire at them.

Friend had scuffle with suspects recently

