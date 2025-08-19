Teenage enthusiasts aim to break cycle of illiteracy, poverty

SAIIRA Chahal, co-founder of Shiksha Sab ke Liye and leader of a group of teenaged social reformers, talks to Mahesh Sharma on the need of breaking the vicious cycle of illiteracy and poverty in society.

Advertisement

n What prompted you to work as a co-founder of an organisation working for the eradication of illiteracy?

Like other members of our foundation I have been accompanying my parents during social functions that are organised under their supervision or attended by them. Stories of the inability of children belonging to poor families, narrated during these events, inspired me to do something for those who are deprived of their right to get education due to a lack of resources.

Advertisement

n What factors lead to lower literacy rate in the state?

While the rising cost of education has been identified as a major factor behind the withdrawal of students from middle class families, gender bias, rural-urban gap, child labour and a lack of parental guidance were found to be the other reasons behind trend.

Advertisement

n Don’t you feel that formal training in the field of teaching is required for the role you people are playing to teach underprivileged children?

No doubt a basic knowledge is required for helping children learn, but instinctive qualities and zeal to spread education can compensate for formal degrees in education. Brilliant school students can help students of lower classes in all subjects unlike teachers of special subjects.

n How do you arrange funds for running the foundation?

As almost all members of our foundation come from prosperous families we saved up our pocket-money to set up the foundation. Our families also helped and we were lucky to receive donations during functions held on various special occasions.

n How do you manage to continue your mission when your parents shift from one place to another due to frequent transfers?

My father is a police officer, at present serving as the SSP at Malerkotla. Transfers are a normal phenomenon in the department. But his postings at various distant places in the past have proven a boon for me and members of our foundation as it gives us a chance to organise camps, workshops and seminars at new places. His transfers have served as a blessing in disguise as we could reach out to hundreds of new beneficiaries with his support.

n What is your ultimate mission?

We wish to continue our humble attempt to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of illiteracy till we grow strong enough to be able to break the vicious cycle of illiteracy and poverty wherever we go.