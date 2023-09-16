Teenager feared drowned in canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

A teenager, who went to take bath with friends in a canal near the Pakhowal road, is feared to have drowned in the water. The missing youth has been identified as a Class X student, Rishabh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

Rishabh’s aunt Rajni, who is the complainant in the case, said that her nephew had left his house without informing the family. His friends later informed his family that he had gone missing after they failed to trace the teenager.

Although the police reportedly arrived at the spot after an hour, confusion over jurisdiction left the family shuttling between police stations.

Rajni said, “On Thursday, after we came to know that Rishabh was feared to have drowned in the canal, we reported the incident to the Sarabha Nagar police station.”

However, the police officials told the family that the area of the incident does not fall within their jurisdiction. They told the complainant to go to the Kochar Market police post.

But personnel posted at the Kochar Market police post said that the area does not fall in their jurisdiction either. The police told them to visit the Police Division 5 and 8.

“The police is yet to confirm the jurisdiction,” alleged the complainant. Later, the family called divers to search for Rishabh, but he is yet to be traced.