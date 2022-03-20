Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

A 15 year-old boy allegedly raped a six year-old child at Phullanwal.

The Sadar police on Friday registered a case against the boy under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The girl’s mother, who is a daily wager, in a complaint to the police said on March 16, she had gone to work and her daughter was alone in house. In the evening, when she returned home, her daughter was crying and her private part was bleeding. When she was asked, she revealed that the boy, who is their neighbour, raped her.

“I took my daughter to hospital for treatment. I asked the villagers to trace the boy but he had already left the house. We then informed the police,” the girl’s mother said.

Investigating officer ASI Kulbir Raj said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

50-year-old man arrested for raping minor

A nine-year-old migrant girl was raped by a 50-year-old man at Islamganj on Friday night.

A case under Section 376 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act was registered against the man, Jagdish, a daily wager, native of Delhi, today. He has been arrested by the police.

The accused lives on the same premises where the victim lives.

The ACP, Central, Harsimrat Chetra, said on Friday night at around 1 am, the accused under inebriate state forcibly took girl into his room where he raped her.

After raping the girl, the accused also asked the girl not to reveal anything to her family else threatened her with dire consequences.

Initially the girl did not reveal anything to her mother but when she started bleeding her mother turned suspicious. When the mother forced the girl to reveal the cause of bleeding in her private part then the girl revealed about the rape.

The medical examination of the girl at the Civil Hospital confirmed rape.