Tehang, Chachari teams advance into semis

Ludhiana, June 15

Eknoor Academy of Tehang village and Round Glass Academy of Chachrari won their respective matches in the seven-a-side junior section to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village near here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

Matches of the last phase in this weekend tournament resumed after a fortnight’s gap. The tournament was first rescheduled due to the General Election and then due to the sudden death of Jarkhar Hockey Academy coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat’s nephew.

In the quarterfinals, Eknoor Academy warded off stiff challenge from Sports Centre, Kila Raipur, before wrapping up the issue 2-1 in which Manzoor of the winning side was named the ‘Hero of the Match’. Meanwhile, Round Glass Academy proved too good for HTC of Rampur, whom they overpowered 4-0 to book berth in the last-four stage. Pargat Dass of Round Glass Academy was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’.

In the senior section, Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga and Eknoor Academy of Tehang recorded hard fought wins to make it to the semi-finals. Dr Kuldeep Singh Club faced stiff resistance from Stick Star Bakersfield, California, but eventually managed to scrape past 7-6, while Eknoor Academy survived many anxious moments against Kila Raipur Club before stitching up 6-5 victory.

Ramadeep Singh of Dr Kuldeep Singh Club and Daljit Singh of Eknoor Academy were adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’ in their respective fixtures.

GS Randhawa, managing director, Randhawa Tiles, was the chief guest while international weightlifter Hardeep Singh Saini was the guest of honour.

