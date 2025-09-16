Tehbazaari staff told to ensure smooth traffic movement during festivals

With the festival season around the corner, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar conducted a meeting with the officials of tehbazaari wing of the municipal corporation (MC) and directed them to take serious steps to ensure smooth movement of traffic and discourage encroachments, especially during the upcoming festival season.

Advertisement

Tehbazaari inspectors of all four zones of the civic body among other officials were present in the meeting held at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk on Monday. The Senior Deputy Mayor directed the officials to hold meetings with markets associations/shopkeepers in advance, so that unanimous steps could be taken to discourage encroachments, especially during the festival season.

Even if the shopkeepers/vendors want to display their products, it should be done in a specific area and they should ensure that there was no hindrance to the movement of traffic. The tehbazaari teams were directed to keep a regular check on all main roads and markets across the city, especially those witnessing heavy footfall during the festival season.

Advertisement

Prashar further stated that the civic body officials had been restricted from recovering tehbazaari fee from the shopkeepers/vendors during the festival season as this practice further encourages encroachments. Appealing to the shopkeepers/vendors across the city to support the authorities concerned in discouraging encroachments, Prashar stated that the civic body does not wish to take action against any shopkeeper/vendor during the festival season, but it would be taken in case there was any hindrance to the smooth movement of traffic.

The Senior Deputy Mayor added that avoiding encroachments would also improve footfall in the markets as ample parking space would be available for the visitors.