DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Tehbazaari staff told to ensure smooth traffic movement during festivals

Tehbazaari staff told to ensure smooth traffic movement during festivals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:19 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tehbazaari teams were directed to keep checks on all main roads and markets across Ludhiana. File
Advertisement

With the festival season around the corner, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar conducted a meeting with the officials of tehbazaari wing of the municipal corporation (MC) and directed them to take serious steps to ensure smooth movement of traffic and discourage encroachments, especially during the upcoming festival season.

Advertisement

Tehbazaari inspectors of all four zones of the civic body among other officials were present in the meeting held at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk on Monday. The Senior Deputy Mayor directed the officials to hold meetings with markets associations/shopkeepers in advance, so that unanimous steps could be taken to discourage encroachments, especially during the festival season.

Even if the shopkeepers/vendors want to display their products, it should be done in a specific area and they should ensure that there was no hindrance to the movement of traffic. The tehbazaari teams were directed to keep a regular check on all main roads and markets across the city, especially those witnessing heavy footfall during the festival season.

Advertisement

Prashar further stated that the civic body officials had been restricted from recovering tehbazaari fee from the shopkeepers/vendors during the festival season as this practice further encourages encroachments. Appealing to the shopkeepers/vendors across the city to support the authorities concerned in discouraging encroachments, Prashar stated that the civic body does not wish to take action against any shopkeeper/vendor during the festival season, but it would be taken in case there was any hindrance to the smooth movement of traffic.

The Senior Deputy Mayor added that avoiding encroachments would also improve footfall in the markets as ample parking space would be available for the visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts