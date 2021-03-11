Tehsildar suspended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The state government on Monday evening ordered the immediate suspension of Tehsildar (East) Jeevan Kumar Garg on the charge of attesting land registrations without the mandatory no objection certificates (NOCs), a senior official has confirmed.

An order to this effect was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Anurag Aggarwal.

The order, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, said, “Ludhiana East Sub-Registrar Jeevan Kumar Garg has been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 4(1)A of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, for attesting registrations without NOCs.”

The order has asked Tehsildar to report at the office of FCR during his suspension period.

Meanwhile, Raikot Tehsildar Paramjeet Singh Brar has been given the additional charge of Ludhiana East Sub-Registrar’s office with immediate effect till further order.