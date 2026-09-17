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Home / Ludhiana / Telecom cable chamber under lens after Brown Road portion cave-in

Telecom cable chamber under lens after Brown Road portion cave-in

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The caved-in portion of Brown Road near CMC Chowk in Ludhiana.
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Underground telecom work has come under the scanner after a portion of Brown Road near Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana sank on Wednesday, leaving a 1.5 to 2-foot-deep damaged patch on the busy road.

The affected stretch was located next to a recently constructed underground chamber used for telecom cables. Municipal Corporation officials opened the road to examine the condition beneath the surface and found cable rolls belonging to two or three companies inside the chamber.

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The officials inspected the road around the chamber to check whether the underground portion had weakened. They repaired the damaged section and restored the surface after finding no major damage to the water supply or sewerage network.

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An MC official said the chamber belonged to a telecom company and the possibility of the road being weakened during excavation for laying cables was being examined. He also said heavy rain two days earlier could have contributed to the road giving way.

“There was no major damage to the sewerage or water supply line. We checked the affected portion and carried out the necessary repair before covering the road,” the official said.

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The incident, however, prompted elected representatives to question the monitoring of underground cable-laying work across the city.

Councillors Arun Sharma and Gauravjit Singh Gora, along with the son of councillor Poonam Ratra, reached the spot and raised concerns over the growing number of underground wires and cables beneath city roads.

They alleged that telecom companies were allowed to dig up roads for laying cables but there was not enough monitoring to ensure that excavated portions were properly restored. They demanded that agencies carrying out such work should be held accountable for any damage caused to roads or existing civic infrastructure.

The councillors also referred to recent problems reported in Kitchlu Nagar, where they alleged that work related to underground cables had damaged a sewer line and was followed by the collapse of a large portion of the road.

They said the MC should maintain proper records of underground utility networks and coordinate with telecom companies before allowing excavation. They also sought timely inspections after such work so that any damage could be detected before it develops into a major road cave-in.

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