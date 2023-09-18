Temperature drops by 7.2°C after light rainfall

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 17

The weather in the city turned pleasant as temperature dropped by 7.2°C after Ludhiana received 2.6 mm of light rainfall on Sunday.

The city today recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4° while the minimum temperature was 26.6°.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said that the same weather conditions would continue for the coming two to three days. “Ludhiana can experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the coming two to three days,” said Kingra.

Experts from PAU advised farmers to now allow the cotton crop to suffer from water stress during the flowering and fruiting stages, otherwise too much shedding of flowers and bolls will may result in poor yield. To hasten boll opening, the last irrigation may be given at the end of September.

They said that okra could be managed by spraying 80 ml neem-based bio-pesticide, Ecotin (azadirachtin 5%) in 100 litres of water per acre once or twice at an interval of a fortnight. They added that it was an appropriate time for planting evergreen fruits sweet orange, mandarin, lime, lemon, grapefruit, mango, litchi, guava, loquat, papaya, etc.