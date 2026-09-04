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Home / Ludhiana / Temples decked up, faith envelops Ludhiana as locals celebrate Janmashtami today

Temples decked up, faith envelops Ludhiana as locals celebrate Janmashtami today

Preparations are being made at all temples, including posh areas like Civil Lines and BRS Nagar, and interior parts of Ludhiana

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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An illuminated temple on the eve of Janmashtami in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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Temples across the city are beautifully lit up and decorated as residents gear up to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, which falls on Friday.

Preparations are being made at all temples, including posh areas like Civil Lines and BRS Nagar, and interior parts of the city.

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The decorations are being done with fresh and artificial flowers, beautiful hangings of leaves and lights, among other items. The main attractions at all temples are the ‘jhoolas’ (swings) for Lord Krishna.

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Pandit Mahanand Sharma from the Dandi Swami Temple, Civil Lines, said the celebrations will be held throughout the day with singers coming to sing devotional songs. “Thousands of devotees are expected to take part in the celebrations. It is a festive atmosphere all around,” he added.

At Govind Godham, elaborate arrangements have been made to celebrate Janmashtmi in a religious manner. The Krishna temple at Model Town also pulls huge crowds for the festival each year.

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To take blessings of Lord Krishna, devotees have decorated the temples at their homes with Laddoo Gopal’ being made to sit on the swings.

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