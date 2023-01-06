Temporary abodes of nomads under police scanner

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Payal / Raikot, January 5

The police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the security and safety of residents in this part of the Malwa region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

While special nakas are being organised at sensitive areas and the entries on highways and link roads, combing operations are also being conducted to search suspected hideouts of antisocial elements, including proclaimed offenders, hooligans and fugitives.

The temporary abodes of migrants and nomads usually situated on the outskirts of towns and villages have also come under the scanner of the police.

Officials at the police stations falling under Ahmedgarh, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh subdivisions said a special search operation is being conducted at the deras of Gujjars and other nomadic communities from the bordering states.

Payal SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal said a close watch is being kept on the strangers staying at temporary abodes, slums and deras situated on the outskirts of towns and villages.

“Besides searching these abodes for objectionable materials like illegal weapons, drugs and stolen vehicles, we are focusing our attention on the strangers staying at these places,” Grewal said, adding that the special exercise is being conducted in compliance with the orders of the Punjab ADGP (Law and Order). The antecedents of injured persons are also being verified during the drive.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the security has further been beefed up to demoralise antisocial elements, including drug peddlers and fugitives, who might be hiding in the region after committing crimes at their native places.