Home / Ludhiana / Tenant turns out to be killer of 81-yr-old NRI woman, nabbed

Tenant turns out to be killer of 81-yr-old NRI woman, nabbed

Committed crime to arrange money to repay Rs 20K debt

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:06 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
The suspect in Khanna police custody.
The Khanna police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of 81-year-old NRI woman Jagpal Kaur with the arrest of a tenant. He killed the landlord as he wanted money to repay his debt of Rs 20,000, taken froma UP-based person.

The suspect had been identified as Rahul, a native of Aligarh, UP, who was staying in Nawi Abadi, Khanna, at a nearby house owned by the deceased.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, while addressing a press conference stated that on February 1, a complaint was received on the 112 helpline number of the police control room that an elderly woman was murdered in a house in Khanna. Following which, a police team reached the scene. Investigation into the murder was started by forensic and technical cell teams. Taking the case as a challenge, two separate teams were formed under the supervision of SP (Detective) Pawanjit and a search was started for unidentified person who committed the murder. During the probe, the police found the role of tenant Rahul in the case and accordingly, registered the case against the suspect.

Dr Ahluwalia said on February 6, Rahul was detained and during preliminary questioning, he confessed to the crime. He admitted that he had to repay Rs 20,000 to someone, which he borrowed for the treatment of his father. He had been staying in the house of the deceased with wife and two children for three years. He was also aware that the woman had rental income from various other properties. He scaled the outer wall of the house and went inside it on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1. He was hiding there and when Jagpal Kaur came out of the room, he went from the rear and strangled her. Afterwards, he tied her legs and arms and locked her in the bathroom. He took cash kept in her purse from a cupboard and escaped from the scene.

The SSP said the suspect took away a dupatta which he used to strangle the victim. He went inside the house without mobile phone and bare feet to commit the crime.

