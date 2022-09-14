Tender scam: VB grills father, uncle of minister's close aide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

In the transportation tenders scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) today questioned father and uncle of Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, a close aide of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The suspect is at large from the day he was booked by the Vigilance in tenders scam.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said Meenu’s father and uncle (chacha) were called for questioning. They were allowed to leave after questioning, the SSP said. They may be called if further investigation demands, the SSP added

The Vigilance had already identified some properties of Meenu, which he reportedly bought from the ill-gotten money, the SSP said. To verify some information regarding these properties, Meenu’s father and uncle were called for questioning, the SSP added.

Raids were already being conducted at possible hideouts of the suspects at large in the case identified as Meenu Malhotra, Inderjit Indi, and contractors Jagroop, Sandeep, and Rakesh Singla.

Sources said the Vigilance was also investigating role of some persons, who had some business interests with Meenu.

A probe is also being conducted to find details of properties worth crores bought by Meenu during the Congress regime, which could also be owned by former minister.

Ashu can be brought on production warrant

Vigilance officials said Ashu, one of the key accused, in the tenders scam may also be brought on production warrant for his questioning if the investigation demands in future. Notably, Ashu was sent in judicial custody after his questioning for several days.