Tenders for 3 community centres soon: Arora

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said tenders for three new community centres will be floated within a month.

Advertisement

He said the centres will come up in Kitchlu Nagar, Model Town Extension, and Kabir Society (SBS Nagar).

Advertisement

Arora also oversaw the draw of lots for Atal Apartments conducted by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), at Nehru Sidhant Kender.

Advertisement

He paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar to mark his 135th birth anniversary.

Arora said the housing scheme has already gained premium value and received overwhelming public response, with nearly ten times applications than the number of flats. He said the draw of lots was conducted in a transparent manner.

Advertisement

According to the data, 571 applications were received across various categories for 43 High-Income Group (HIG) flats, and 963 applications were submitted for 136 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats. More than 70 per cent of the construction has been completed and handing over possession of the flats is planned by the end of this year, the minister said.

Arora added the Local Bodies Department has finalised rate contracts for de-silting of sewage systems across the state.Under the initiative, nine contractors will be deployed round-the-clock to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.

G Block residents protest

Residents of G Block, SBS Nagar, and the 475-acre scheme staged a peaceful protest outside Nehru Sidhant Kender. The protest was led local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogesh Sharma.

The protesters alleged the residential area was turning into a commercial hub due to policy lapses and inaction by the LIT. They claimed several illegal commercial activities and multi-storey constructions, in violation of approved building norms, were being carried out across the colony, including the construction of a five-storey hotel in the EWS block, which is meant for 40 sq-yard plots.

Residents said they submitted multiple complaints to LIT officials and higher authorities, but no concrete action had been taken so far.