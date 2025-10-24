DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Tennis academy in village offers state-of-art facilities

Tennis academy in village offers state-of-art facilities

Has produced players of national, International acclaim

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players undergo training at the Harvest Tennis Academy in Jassowal Kular village.
Advertisement

Harvest Tennis Academy (HTA) in Jassowal Kular village specialises in imparting professional tennis training. Established in 2005, the academy has emerged as a premier destination for aspiring players, offering the best available facilities and expert coaching.

Advertisement

The academy’s facilities, combined with its serene and peaceful surroundings, create a perfect setting for players to concentrate on their training.

Advertisement

The HTA possesses state-of-the art infrastructure, including 14 courts (US Open deco turf and European red clay courts), besides a well-equipped facility for physical conditioning, comfortable accommodation, recreational facility, a space for players to analyse their game footage, boarding facilities and access to medical care.

Advertisement

The academy offers a range of programmes and services like tailored training for new and advanced players alike, fun and interactive way for beginners to learn tennis in addition to competitive events for players to test their skills. The academy organises tennis tournaments regularly, featuring talented young players from across the country, with events for U-14 and U-16 categories, besides hosting several AITA tournaments, including the Championship Series and Super Series. These events not only promote tennis but also help players prepare for national and international competitions.

The academy has achieved remarkable success in the tennis arena by producing numerous national and international champions, and its trainees have gone on to represent the country in prestigious tournaments. Hardeep Sandhu, the national junior singles champion in the U-16 category in 2013; and Udyan Bakar, the junior national champion in 2012 in the same age group, are among the famous alumni.

Advertisement

Shweta Rana of HTA represented India in the Federation Cup and achieved a WTA ranking of 500, while another trainee Rimpledeep Kaur secured a scholarship at a USA university. Mayank Gupta reached the finals of Harvest AITA Champion Series Tennis Tournament (U-14) and ranked 114th in India, Jajbir Singh and Dalwinder Singh stormed into the men’s singles pre-quarter finals of HTA-ITF men’s futures US$ 10,000 tournament.

Many trainees have participated in international tournaments. Dalwinder Singh, Suraj P Prabodh, Hardeep Singh Sandhu, Jajbir Singh, Vishwesh Sinha, Mandeep Yadav, Rimpledeep Kaur, Udayan Bhakar, Aditya Vashisht, Dipin Wadhwa, Sarah Dev, Mritunjay Badola, Rajbir Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Sonam Phuntsok, Sahajpreet S Bajwa, Kartik Parhar and Vanya Tyagi are among them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts