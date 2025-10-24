Tennis academy in village offers state-of-art facilities

Harvest Tennis Academy (HTA) in Jassowal Kular village specialises in imparting professional tennis training. Established in 2005, the academy has emerged as a premier destination for aspiring players, offering the best available facilities and expert coaching.

The academy’s facilities, combined with its serene and peaceful surroundings, create a perfect setting for players to concentrate on their training.

The HTA possesses state-of-the art infrastructure, including 14 courts (US Open deco turf and European red clay courts), besides a well-equipped facility for physical conditioning, comfortable accommodation, recreational facility, a space for players to analyse their game footage, boarding facilities and access to medical care.

The academy offers a range of programmes and services like tailored training for new and advanced players alike, fun and interactive way for beginners to learn tennis in addition to competitive events for players to test their skills. The academy organises tennis tournaments regularly, featuring talented young players from across the country, with events for U-14 and U-16 categories, besides hosting several AITA tournaments, including the Championship Series and Super Series. These events not only promote tennis but also help players prepare for national and international competitions.

The academy has achieved remarkable success in the tennis arena by producing numerous national and international champions, and its trainees have gone on to represent the country in prestigious tournaments. Hardeep Sandhu, the national junior singles champion in the U-16 category in 2013; and Udyan Bakar, the junior national champion in 2012 in the same age group, are among the famous alumni.

Shweta Rana of HTA represented India in the Federation Cup and achieved a WTA ranking of 500, while another trainee Rimpledeep Kaur secured a scholarship at a USA university. Mayank Gupta reached the finals of Harvest AITA Champion Series Tennis Tournament (U-14) and ranked 114th in India, Jajbir Singh and Dalwinder Singh stormed into the men’s singles pre-quarter finals of HTA-ITF men’s futures US$ 10,000 tournament.

Many trainees have participated in international tournaments. Dalwinder Singh, Suraj P Prabodh, Hardeep Singh Sandhu, Jajbir Singh, Vishwesh Sinha, Mandeep Yadav, Rimpledeep Kaur, Udayan Bhakar, Aditya Vashisht, Dipin Wadhwa, Sarah Dev, Mritunjay Badola, Rajbir Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Sonam Phuntsok, Sahajpreet S Bajwa, Kartik Parhar and Vanya Tyagi are among them.