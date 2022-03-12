Tennis player Simran pins hope on AAP govt

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 11

Budding tennis player Simran Pritam is hopeful of a better tomorrow after the thumping victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab poll. Hailing from a poor family of Malaudh Rorian in Payal segment, she hopes that the sponsorship started by the SAD government in 2014, which was discontinued by Congress government later, will be restored by the new government now.

Simran, now BA III student of DAV College, Chandigarh, has fought against the odds as her father Basant Singh had to undertake multiple jobs to make two ends meet.

Seeing a ray of hope in the new government Pritam’s father Basant Singh said, “Though SAD Government led by then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had approved to sponsor her career for five years in 2014, the facility was withdrawn by the successor Congress Government. All my efforts to draw the attention of then Chief Ministers Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Channi proved futile.”

Simran had enrolled into a regional tennis academy at the age of 11 and since then she has never looked back. Pritam has since represented Punjab and Chandigarh and won the district, state level and national level competitions at all age groups. She bagged gold in Punjab State Mahila Sports at Bathinda in 2013 and became the U-19 Champion as she participated in 2019 National Championship.

While Pritam has been fetching laurels to the region since 2011 through distinguished performance in various Inter College, North Zone, All India University Level and Khelo Punjab events, besides achieving top position in Spain (2016), she needs to go professional to continue her pursuit for excellence in the game. “My dream is to be like American Tennis player Serena Williams and to fulfil it I have to get enrolled at an academy like Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, Bangalore,” said Pritam.

MLA Manvinder Giaspura said he would get the needful done after the new government starts functioning.