Tension outside AAP MLA’s residence as SAD workers protest Jhota’s killing in Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Monday staged a protest and approached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in Ludhiana to hand over letters of condemnation over the killing of activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa. The move followed a call by the Action Committee, Mansa, which has demanded accountability in the case.

Tension prevailed outside the residence of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi in Field Ganj when SAD workers, led by Amit Gosain, arrived to submit the letter.

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The police had erected barricades outside the residence, leading to heated exchanges between the workers and police personnel. Following an argument, only six members of the delegation were allowed to cross the barricades and hand over the letter.

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Meanwhile, SAD leaders from the West constituency, led by Paropkar Singh Ghumman, reached the office of MLA Sanjeev Arora on Ferozepur Road and handed over the letter to his staff.

In its letter, the Action Committee stated that Jhota was shot dead on October 13, 2026, when he had reportedly gone to protest against the alleged sale of drugs at a medical store. The incident was streamed live on Facebook, triggering widespread outrage. The committee described the killing as a serious setback to those raising their voices against the drug menace in Punjab.

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The committee has put forward eight demands, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds and the removal of the Punjab Director General of Police. It has also sought a post-mortem examination, with the family’s consent, by a panel of senior doctors from PGI, Chandigarh.

Other demands include a CBI probe into the murder and the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, the police and political figures. The committee has also sought the immediate dismissal of the Mansa Station House Officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Drug Inspector concerned, along with exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

As a tribute to Jhota, the committee has proposed installing his statue at the shop where he was shot dead and setting up a trauma centre at Khiala Kalan in his memory.

The committee has also questioned elected representatives about their stand on the issue, asking them to clarify whether they stood with the victim’s family and those fighting against drugs or with those allegedly involved in the drug trade.

It warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government and elected representatives failed to respond to its demands. The committee added that their silence would be seen as a failure to support the fight against drugs in Punjab.