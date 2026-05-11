Tension prevails in Ludhiana as miscreants throw ink at BJP leaders after protest

A day after a clash between leaders and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP leadership in Ludhiana staged a protest outside the Commissioner of Police (CP) office, alleging police bias and announcing a symbolic “lockdown” of the premises.

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In a fresh flare-up, two unidentified miscreants, reportedly raising pro-AAP slogans, approached BJP workers, who were waiting for their vehicles after the protest.

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The persons threw ink at party leaders, including Anil Sarin and Gurdev Sharma Debi. The incident, which occurred in the presence of police personnel, reignited tension in the area.

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District BJP President Rajnish Dhiman warned the police against alleged bias. “Today we are accompanied by 2,000 people; tomorrow the number will multiply. The people of Punjab have seen the real face of AAP and its leaders. The police must act transparently and not dance to their tunes,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Anil Sarin criticised the law and order situation. “The law and order situation is in shambles. Look at the audacity of the two men who, in front of the police, threw ink at BJP leaders while the police appeared clueless,” he said.

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Heavy police deployment was seen at the main entrance of the CP office on Ferozepur Road, with barricades erected to prevent BJP workers from entering.

The party had earlier announced plans to “lock” the office at noon, alleging inaction against AAP workers who had reportedly attempted to enter the BJP office a day earlier. When stopped, BJP leaders handed over a lock and key to the Deputy Commissioner of Police as a symbolic gesture, while raising slogans against the AAP and the police.

Tempers escalated further following the ink attack. “Everyone witnessed the incident—this shows the helplessness of the police,” Sarin added.

AAP hits back

Meanwhile, AAP leaders warned the BJP against misreading the political climate in Punjab. Responding to the BJP’s actions following the seven-day remand of minister Sanjeev Arora, local MLAs and party leaders asserted that such moves would not dent the morale of AAP workers.

“This is Punjab, not a state that surrenders in fear. The BJP follows a set political pattern ahead of elections, but the people here are resilient and will respond strongly in the 2027 elections,” said Neel Garg.

MLA Madam Lal Bagga accused the BJP of pursuing a “divide and rule” strategy. “The BJP has a history of dividing parties. Look at what happened to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Similar attempts are being made to divide AAP, but instead, the morale of our cadre has only strengthened. We will give a befitting reply,” she said.