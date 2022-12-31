Testing of Jamalpur STP begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The testing process has commenced at the newly constructed 225 MLD sewer treatment plant (STP), Jamalpur. The STP has been constructed under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project.

Officials said the testing process was taken up to check equipment installed at the plant for treating the sewage.

The matter was also discussed in the meeting conducted by officiating Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to review the progress under the Rs 650-crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. The officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), among others, also participated in the meeting held at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday.

“PWSSB officials said under the testing process, sewer waste is released in the plant to check for any leakage or any issue with the equipment. It can take a few weeks to complete the testing process, following which the plant will be operated at its full capacity. Temporary power supply has been arranged for running the plant till a separate 66kv plant is being set up by the PSPCL to supply power to the 225 MLD plant,” an MC official said.

Dachalwal said the testing had begun at the Jamalpur STP and the PSPCL officials had been directed to expedite the construction of the 66KV plant.