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Home / Ludhiana / Textile firm owner, kin booked on harassment charges

Textile firm owner, kin booked on harassment charges

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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After the registration of the FIR, further probe into the case was launched, says cop. File
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The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against city-based prominent textile company owner and his four family members on the basis of a complaint given by his daughter-in-law for allegedly harassing her.

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The complainant told the police that she got married to the son of a textile firm owner in 2016 and gave birth to two children. Her husband had an illicit relationship. She even apprised her in-laws about the matter but they ignored it.

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When she raised the issues, she started facing torture at home. The suspects even used to harass her for not fulfilling their dowry demands, she alleged.

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The complainant asserted that she gave expensive gifts to her husband and in-laws but they did not mend their ways. On May 22, she was brutally beaten up by her husband who also threatened to kill her. When she called the police, they came but returned without taking any action due to the ‘family influence’.

She also made serious allegations of mentally and physically abusing her against her brother-in-law.

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SHO, Sarabha Nagar, inspector Vijay Kumar, said after the registration of the FIR, further probe into the case was launched.

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