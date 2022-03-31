Thalassaemia awareness programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

The department of clinical haematology, haemato-oncology and bone marrow (stem cell) transplantation, of the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), here, organised a hybrid, one-day seminar and awareness programme, ‘Aasha ki Kiran’. The programme was organised to give hope, optimism and confidence to both patients and family members, that thalassaemia can be cured by the stem cell transplant process.

Doctors said: “Thalassaemia is a genetic disorder that requires lifelong blood transfusions. An estimated 10,000 thalassaemic major children are born every year in the country. The stem cell transplantation can offer a lifetime cure in such patients.”

“Over 100 thalassaemia patients and caregivers from various districts of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat attended the event,” they said. —