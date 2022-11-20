The fading art of Phulkari

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 19

Phulkari, the traditional ‘flower embroidery’ of Punjab, is slowly fading away from the lives of Punjabis. More than just threads, Phulkari used to be an integral component in every auspicious occasion of the region, but the art now seems to be going into oblivion.

During the youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), students were seen trying to connect the present with the past through Phulkari stitches during a competition.

One of the competitors said she had learnt the embroidery from her grandmother. “My grandmother has very beautiful Phulkari dupattas and bedsheets which we use as decor pieces at our home. I also love Phulkari dupattas and have a few in my own wardrobe,” she said.

She added that her grandmother often shares how women used to sit under a tree and create beautiful Phulkari designs on dupattas, shawls and sheets in the older days.

Phulkaris were passed from one generation to another in a household as an heirloom. Upon the birth of a girl child, her mother and grandmothers would start stitching Phulkaris to be given at the time of her marriage. The embroidered clothes were worn by women during marriages and other auspicious occasions. The tradition has now almost diminished, remarked a professor in home science at PAU.

“This art form is now at the risk of being forgotten. Today the computerised patterns of Phulkari are available on suits and dupattas, which is an insult to the traditional art form of Punjab. Most of the Phulkari emporiums which were run by the state government have also been shut. The government should take initiatives to promote and preserve this traditional art of the region,” said Gurmukh Singh, a city-based historian.