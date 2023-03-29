The Tribune IMPACT: GLADA cracks the whip; cancels allotment of plot

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 28

In the wake of rampant violations of building bylaws, especially the illegal change of land use (putting residential plots/properties to commercial use) in most of its colonies in the city, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) seems to have put its act together as the allotment of a 400 square yard residential plot in Dugri Phase I has been cancelled for the violation of terms and conditions of allotment.

Showroom had been raised on residential property A showroom had been constructed on a residential plot (No. 2519) in Dugri Phase I colony. This was in violation of Section 45(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning Act, as a commercial property cannot be constructed on a residential plot. As the allottee had failed to comply with several notices issued to her in this regard, the GLADA recently cancelled the allotment of the property.

A story about a showroom having been constructed on a residential plot (No. 2519) in the Dugri Phase I colony was carried in these columns on November 30, 2022.

It was on a complaint lodged by Rachpal Singh Gabria that the Vigilance Department (branch-3) had directed the Principal Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, to probe the violation. The Vigilance had also asked to look into the alleged connivance of GLADA officials in the matter.

In his orders passed on March 24, GLADA Estate Officer (Regulatory) Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon noted that plot No. 2519 was allotted to Amarjit Kaur, wife of Bhupinder Singh, on July 11, 2013.

“The allottee has raised illegal construction on this plot and in this regard, notices (on Nov 3, 2022 and another on Jan 23, 2023) had been served on the allottee but she did comply. Therefore, it is concluded that the allottee has violated terms and conditions of allotment and action needs to be taken under Section 45(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning Act. Therefore, I order forfeiture of the said plot, including the structure raised on it and 10 per cent of total consideration money in favour of GLADA,” the order read.

In his complaint, Gabria had alleged that as per information provided by the GLADA under the Right to Information Act, it was stated that the said property was a residential plot and it could not be used for any purpose other than the one it was allotted for.

The complainant had also alleged that the officials of GLADA were hand in glove with the violator, as such a huge commercial building could not have been constructed illegally without their approval or knowledge.