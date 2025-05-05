The Tribune’s Real Estate Expo’25 concludes, gets thumping response

The Tribune’s Real Estate Expo 2025 concluded on Sunday, witnessing a thumping response from visitors from across the region. People praised the one of its kind two-day exhibition organised at Park Plaza hotel in Ludhiana and showed huge interest in buying residential and commercial properties.

Interestingly, clients who were excited over visiting the exhibition and getting industry insights also raised the demand that this kind of Real Estate Expo should be organised frequently in Ludhiana so that the maximum number of people may derive benefit from it.

The concluding day was marked by a wide range of activities, including live product demonstrations and one-on-one consultations with top developers and financial institutions. Even the owners of prominent real estate companies who exhibited projects, held detailed interaction with buyers interested in investing in this booming sector. One of the key highlights was a session on evolving trends in sustainable housing and commercial development.

Following the success of past editions, The Tribune brought the latest edition of the region’s biggest Real Estate Expo to Ludhiana on May 3 and 4. This year’s event featured participation from top real estate companies and major banks offering housing finance options to prospective buyers.

The two-day mega event was powered by Hampton Sky Realty Ltd as the main sponsor, with AGI Infra as the co-sponsor exhibitor. The exhibitors included: Hampton Sky Realty Limited, Uno Bank, The Welkin Heights, Eldeco, Vamana Group, AGI Infra, GK Estate, Cambium, Atulyam, Ludhiana Heights, SBP, Omaxe, Evoq, Belair, Das Associates, Western Living, Omera, RIPSS, Magique and SBP Group.

Rahul Sharma, Sales Manager at Hampton Sky Realty Limited, said the best thing in their project was that it had the facility of a grocery store and hospital to meet any urgency, besides school and club house. “Our company has recently signed a deal with the Taj to launch hotel Ginger and hotel Gateway soon. Our owner Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha Member, is a visionary leader who has been launching such great projects for the people,” he said.

Ramandeep Singh, Sales Head at The Welkin Heights, said they deal in ultra luxury high-rise residential apartments on Canal road in South City, a project developed by NK Developers. In a 13-acre project, the company did construction on three acres of land and has lush green landscape in the remaining 10 acres. “Our team of architects is from Singapore which is the world’s 10th leading company and is doing its first project in Punjab, with us in Ludhiana,” he said.

Mukesh Nagpal, Business Head, Western Living Private Limited, said theirs is a commercial project in South City on Ladhowal bypass and brand conscious buyers who usually visit metro cities can get everything in Ludhiana now, including international amenities like in the UAE, US and countries in Europe. “I can assure you will not find a project like us in entire India,” claimed Nagpal.

Nancy Bhatia, Sales Manager, The Magique Homes, said their project offers 36 storeys, among the tallest ultra luxury apartments in Ludhiana. “We have received a huge response and such exhibitions should be held twice in six months,” added Bhatia.

Edie Sidhu, Business Head, Atulyam—The Bliss, said they have come up with ultra luxury apartments in Mohali and Tricity area, offering the best facilities and amenities. “In our project, the company also offers laundry service, pet care centre and 7-tier security system for residents. Our project will set a benchmark for others,” said the Business Head.

Ishman Bhathal, a visitor, said it was the best experience he had got by getting property insights under one roof. He had browsed through some projects and would definitely choose one. Such exhibitions should happen more often, was his view.

Meanwhile, Mohinder Goyal, a renowned businessman and chairman, Ludhiana chapter of CREDAI, said this was the first time that a real estate expo of this level had been held in Ludhiana and that such exhibitions should be held frequently in city.