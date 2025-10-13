Theatre, art take centre stage on Day 2 of youth fest

The second day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at SCD Government College, Ludhiana, was marked by creativity, celebration and community spirit.

The event began with a formal welcome by Dr Nirmal Jaura (Dean Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University) and Dr Ashwani Bhalla (Principal, Government College, Gurdaspur). In his address, Dr Bhalla described the festival as an occasion that b

rought youth closer to their culture and heritage, while Dr Jaura highlighted the role of arts and artists in nation-building, emphasising that performance mattered more than results. The guests were honoured by the college for their valuable contributions. Later, Gaurav Singal (CEO of Eastman Group) was felicitated for his generous donation of furniture worth lakhs. Singal along with his family, inaugurated the newly furnished Guru Gobind Singh Hall (RUSA-2).

The day witnessed a vibrant display of talent across five venues, featuring one-act plays, histrionics, traditional songs, Indian orchestra, percussion and non-percussion items, along with debate, elocution, poster-making, collage-making, photography, still life drawing, on-the-spot painting and installation art. The festival continued to embody the spirit of creativity, collaboration and cultural pride, providing students with a meaningful platform to showcase their skills and celebrate India’s artistic heritage.

In the on-the-spot painting competition, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, secured the first position, followed by Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, in second place. The third prize was awarded to Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, Ludhiana.

For photography, the first position was bagged by SCD Government College, Ludhiana, while Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh, Ludhiana, stood second. AS College, Khanna, claimed the third spot.

In the collage-making event, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, emerged as the winner, with Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, securing the second place. Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Ludhiana came in third.

During the clay modelling competition, AS College, Khanna, took the first position, followed by Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, in the second. Arya College, Ludhiana earned the third place.

In the rangoli competition, Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, secured the first position, with Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh, Ludhiana, coming in second. The third prize went to Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, Ludhiana.

The ladies traditional song category saw Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, take the top spot, followed by Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, in second place, and Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, in third.

In the Indian orchestra segment, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, once again stood first, while Government College for Girls, Rakh Bagh, Ludhiana, earned the second position. The third prize went to Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana.

Lastly, in the debate competition, Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, secured both the first and third positions, showcasing strong performance. Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Ludhiana was placed second.