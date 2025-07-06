DT
PT
search-icon-img
Home / Ludhiana / Theatre fest from July 11

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam (LSS), in collaboration with Dastak Theatre, The Believer’s Arts Welfare Society and Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, is going to organise the city’s first three-day national theatre festival ‘Centre Stage’ at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan from July 11 to 13. The festival is being organised with a motive to promote art and culture in the city in the true sense. “Purane Chawal” will be staged on July 11, while “Horla” on July 12 and “Pataal ke Dev” on July 13.

The Believer’s Arts Welfare Society was formed with the motive of boosting arts and culture in the city. This will be 135th progrmame by the LSS, said general secretary SK Rai.

