Theft at CJM’s ahlmad room: Employee among two sent to police remand

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

The Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh today remanded two persons - judicial employee Deepak Dogra and one Chetan - to two-day police remand in a case related to a theft at the ahlmad room of the CJM.

Following a complaint of Karan Kumar, criminal ahlmad of the court of CJM Sumit Makkar, a case of theft was registered at the Division No 5 police station on February 28.

The complainant alleged that the theft took place between February 26 and 27. He got a call from chowkidar Rajinder Singh on February 27 around 7.30 pm informing that the lock on the door of the ahlmad room was missing.

He, along with ahlmad dealing with civil files Shekhar Bansal, reached the court complex. When they opened the door, a computer screen was found missing. The matter was reported to the police and a case was registered.

It is learnt that one judicial file was also recovered from a suspect. The miscreants took advantage of the holiday, broke the lock and committed theft. CCTV camera is learnt to have helped the police in nabbing the suspects. The police have recovered Rs10,000 from a suspect, which he took for stealing the judicial file.