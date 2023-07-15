Theft at cycle parts factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 14

Thieves targeted a cycle parts factory in Millerganj and decamped with goods worth several lakhs. The suspects were caught on CCTV cameras. Interestingly, the factory was situated close to a police post.

Rajesh Kumar Bhatia, owner of SRB Cycle Parts Industry, said he locked the factory and went to his house on the night of July 12. He got a phone call from a person at 5.30 am on July 13, stating that locks of the main door of the factory were lying broken.

“After getting information, I immediately reached the factory and found the entire premises ransacked. Bags containing cycle parts and some other goods were missing. He checked the CCTV footage and saw that the suspects loaded the stolen goods on a mini-truck and fled the spot” said Bhatia.