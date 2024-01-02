Theft at judge’s residence

Ludhiana, January 1
An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly stealing three mobiles, two watches and other valuables from the residence of a judge in Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana. The police complaint was filed by a gunman deployed for the judge. The complainant, Harmanpreet Singh, stated that after visiting the judge’s residence on December 30, he found that an unknown person had entered the house after breaking the locks. The suspect stole three mobile phones, two watches, and various other valuable items from the premises, he added. A case has been registered.
