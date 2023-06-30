 Theft incidents on the rise; getting heard becomes uphill task at Payal police station : The Tribune India

Members of a family who had alleged inaction gather in front of the Payal police station on Thursday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Payal, June 29

Being asked to provide the proof of income to buy a stolen object is among the awkward questions being allegedly asked of complainants by the officials at the Payal police station. Residents who have lost valuables during recent theft incidents have alleged that getting heard and seeking action on complaints has become an uphill task in Payal.

Complainants, including activists Salma Sall and Raj Kumar of Payal, alleged that they had to seek the intervention of senior officials for getting their complaints heard by the staff at the Payal police station.

“I have been running from pillar to post to get action initiated against a neighbour who stole Rs 35,000 from my almirah and also tried to steal my purse lying under my pillow on the midnight of Monday and Tuesday,” Salma alleged, claiming that she was called to record her statement after Payal SHO Vinod Kumar came to know that she had visited the SSP office at Khanna to lodge a complaint against inaction on Thursday.

Salma was furious that on one hand, the administration had felicitated her five years ago for selfless services to society and now, the police were suspecting the genuineness of her theft complaint.

Raj alleged that unidentified persons had stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 50,000 from his home when he and his family were away from home on Wednesday.

“But instead of investigating the case, the police personnel advised us to change our locks and keep at least one person at home all the time,” Raj alleged.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chhetra said investigation into both cases had been initiated and one person rounded up for extracting relevant information. When asked about alleged the harassment of complainants at the hands of staff at the Payal Police station, Chhetra said action would be taken if someone is found acting irresponsibly.

Will act against ‘irresponsible’ officials: DSP

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chhetra said investigation into both cases had been initiated and one person rounded up for extracting relevant information. When asked about alleged the harassment of complainants at the hands of staff at the Payal police station, Chhetra said action would be taken if someone is found acting irresponsibly.

