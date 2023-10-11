Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

In the absence of any checks, the Municipal Corporation’s streetlights are disappearing continuously from the Southern Bypass Road in Ludhiana, raising many eyebrows. The MC has now written to Dugri police to register an FIR against unidentified miscreants regarding the theft of LED streetlight bulbs from the area. MC officials claimed that the theft took place during night hours.

Officials from the civic body said that the recent incident occurred on the night of October 5 and 6, near the CRPF colony/flats on the Southern Bypass Road. An MC official explained that unidentified miscreants unscrewed 17 streetlight poles and stole 34 LED streetlight bulbs (120 watt) from the area. The miscreants left the poles on the road divider, posing a significant risk to the safety of commuters.

It is worth noting that a number of streetlights and poles went missing from this road last year as well, but the civic body did not take any concrete action at that time. An MC official had previously suggested that the private firm responsible for the streetlight project should file an FIR in the matter. Now, this recent incident of ‘stolen’ lights has raised questions about how streetlights could be stolen from such a busy road again and again.

In response to MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi’s directives, Executive Engineer (Light branch) Manjitinder Singh has written to initiate an FIR in the case. The MC has also requested increased police patrolling in the area.

Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said that thieves had also stolen copper wires from streetlight poles, which has affected their functionality. The civic body has also called for enhanced police patrolling on the Southern Bypass Road to prevent such incidents in future, he added.