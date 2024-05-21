These underprivileged schoolchildren have additional financial responsibilities

Tribune News Service

May 20

Ashmeet and Ramneek, Class VIII students of Government School, Cemetery Road, are not much privileged. After coming home from school, they need to work to help their grandmother with the household chores and grandfather in his small knitting business, from which he earns not more than Rs 5,000 a month.

A visit to their house in Street Number 15, Bank Colony, Haibowal, reveals these girls live with their grandparents, whom they call ‘papa’ and ‘mummy’. Ashmeet said, ”I lost my father in an accident and my mother remarried and left us with our grandparents. They are old, need our attention and we help them with the daily chores starting from dusting, making food, washing utensils, cutting fabric, ironing them and taking the stocks to shopkeepers. I was just about two, when I lost my father, I have no memories of my father

Ashmeet is more active while Ramneek is differently abled, who remains at home mostly because she cannot speak or comprehend like a neurotypical child. Ramneek is two years elder to Ashmeet but both are in the same class. Ashmeet wants to become a police officer and Ramneek would like to become a Judge.

Similarly, Ram and Piyush, Class VIII students of the same school, living at Netaji Park, Baloke Road, help their widow mother Sangita Kumari. They lost their father to Covid in 2020. Sangita Rani, with tears rolling down her cheeks shared, “They study and work with me to keep to family going”.

There are numerous such students, studying in various government schools, who have to work after school hours. Charanjit Kaur Ahuja, principal, Government School, Cemetery Road, said, “There are many students, who share the financial burden with their parents by working around. They are more responsible than the privileged lot”.

Daya, a Class XII student at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar Camp, works as a salesgirl at a shop at Ghumar Mandi. Refusing to get a picture clicked, she said she earns around Rs 5,000 a month and feels good to share the burden. “I go to tuition and do not ask my parents to pay for it,” she added.

Relief to students

Students heaved a sigh of relief as soon as they learnt about the holidays. The most elated were those attending double shifts, who are supposed to come to schools from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. “It is a great relief because we were to suffer in this scorching heat while commuting to and from our homes on bicycles,” said Sukhmani, a student.

