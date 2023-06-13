Thief decamps with cash, weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Around 3,500 Canadian dollars, Rs 2 lakh cash, gold jewellery, a weapon and seven bullets have allegedly been stolen from a house located in Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana. The family members were on a tour to Goa when the incident took place.

Tajinder Singh is reportedly the owner of the house. On Monday, when one of his friends visited the house, he noticed that the lock on the door was broken and informed the house owner about the theft.

The incident occurred on the night of June 9. A person can be seen scaling the gate and entering the rooms in the CCTV recording.