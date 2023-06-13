Thief decamps with cash, weapon

Ludhiana, June 12
Around 3,500 Canadian dollars, Rs 2 lakh cash, gold jewellery, a weapon and seven bullets have allegedly been stolen from a house located in Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana. The family members were on a tour to Goa when the incident took place.
Tajinder Singh is reportedly the owner of the house. On Monday, when one of his friends visited the house, he noticed that the lock on the door was broken and informed the house owner about the theft.
The incident occurred on the night of June 9. A person can be seen scaling the gate and entering the rooms in the CCTV recording.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline