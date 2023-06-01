Thief fires at dog, attacks its owner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

A man entered a house with the intention of committing a theft at Talwandi village in Ladhowal here.

As the house owner’s dog started barking, the thief fired shots at the pet. When the owner woke up to enquire about the noise, the suspect injured his face by hitting him with the butt of his gun.

The house owner, Balwinder, said the incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday. All occupants of the house were lying asleep. When he went out to check, the miscreant fired two shots at his dog and also attacked him. The canine suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition. It was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The thief escaped leaving his weapon and motorcycle at the scene. After the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and took the motorcycle and the weapon in their custody.

During the investigation, it came to fore that the suspect had fired three shots. The motorcycle used by him to commit the crime was also stolen by him recently.

Ladhowal police station Station House Officer Inspector Jagdev Singh said the thief was yet to be identified and soon he would be nabbed.

Initially, there were rumours that either the complainant or the suspect was involved in drug smuggling and the duo had some issue over a drug deal but the police denied any such angle.