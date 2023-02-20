Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 19

Police officials at the Kailash police post today claimed to have nabbed a thief and recovered a stolen scooter and gold ornaments worth several lakhs from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Jatinder Kumar, alias Joti, a resident of Chawni mohalla.

In-charge, Kailash police post, ASI Ashwani Kumar, said on February 17, Varun Khurana, a resident of Haibowal, had parked his scooter near DMC Hospital. Gold ornaments were kept in the scooter’s dickey. The victim said when he returned, the two-wheeler was not there.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police. After registering a case of theft against an unidentified person, the police launched an investigation. CCTV footages of the area were scanned and the police got vital clues related to the suspect, ASI Ashwani said.

He said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the thief was arrested. The stolen scooter along with gold ornaments were recovered from the suspect.

The ASI said he would be produced in a court.