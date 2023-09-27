Thief held with 10 cell phones in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 26
The Ludhiana police today arrested a mobile phone thief and recovered 10 cell phones from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Mani, of Daba Colony.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said acting on a tip-off, the team of the anti-narcotics cell arrested the person and recovered mobile phones, which were stolen by him recently.
Sran said the suspect also had a criminal past as three cases of liquor smuggling were registered against him in the past and in the two cases, he was also declared a PO.
