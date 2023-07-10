Thief held with 7 stolen cell phones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 9

The Focal Point on Sunday arrested a thief and recovered seven stolen mobile phones from him.

He has been identified as Raman Kumar, a native of UP, at present staying at Rajiv Gandhi Colony here.

Station House Officer( SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said a tip-off was received that the man had stolen several mobile phones from the Focal Point area and he was on the way to sell the same in the market.

The police after identifying the exact whereabouts of the accused near Yard Chowk conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect. Seven mobile phones

were recovered from the suspect which he had recently stolen from the locality, Brar said.

The suspect admitted during the questioning that he had committed mobile thefts mainly at the migrants quarters during night. Some mobile shopkeepers who had bought stolen phones may also face police action.