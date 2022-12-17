Thief held with nine stolen mobile phones, mobike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

The Crime Branch of City police arrested a thief, identified as Rajinder Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Mundian Khurd, and recovered 9 mobile phones, two tabs and a motorcycle from his possession. Crime ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said inspector Avtar Singh had received a tip-off about the notorious thief.

After tracing his location near Sector 32 on Chandigarh road, he was arrested along with the stolen stuff.

The suspect had stolen the recovered mobile phones from shops and houses in the recent past. He also has a criminal past as 11 criminal cases have already been registered against him. He had come out of jail on bail in August this year and allegedly started the same crime.

The ADCP added that further questioning of the suspect was on to inquire about his involvement in old theft cases.