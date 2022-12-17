Thief held with nine stolen mobile phones, mobike

Ludhiana, December 16
The Crime Branch of City police arrested a thief, identified as Rajinder Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Mundian Khurd, and recovered 9 mobile phones, two tabs and a motorcycle from his possession. Crime ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said inspector Avtar Singh had received a tip-off about the notorious thief.
After tracing his location near Sector 32 on Chandigarh road, he was arrested along with the stolen stuff.
The suspect had stolen the recovered mobile phones from shops and houses in the recent past. He also has a criminal past as 11 criminal cases have already been registered against him. He had come out of jail on bail in August this year and allegedly started the same crime.
The ADCP added that further questioning of the suspect was on to inquire about his involvement in old theft cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...