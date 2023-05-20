Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The Focal Point police today arrested a thief and recovered four stolen batteries of an e-rickshaw and a car from him.

The suspect has been identified as Pritpal Singh, alias Prince, a resident of Durga Nagar, Shimlapuri. One of his accomplices, Sandeep, is still at large.

Focal Point Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said Badal, a resident of Focal Point, had lodged a complaint with the police stating that he parked his e-rickshaw outside his house on May 17. The miscreants came in a car and stole batteries from his vehicle on the same night.

“One of my neighbours raised an alarm after noticing the thieves. When I, along with other residents, came outside, I saw that the suspects had stolen four batteries from my e-rickshaw. They were keeping the batteries in their car. After seeing people, the suspects fled from the spot leaving behind their car along with the stolen batteries. I immediately informed the police about the incident,” the complainant said.

The SHO said during probe, the police identified the suspects and arrested one of them. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding person.

Pritpal has a criminal past as two cases of theft are already registered against him. The police were questioning him to inquire about other theft incidents he committed in the past.