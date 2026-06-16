Thieves attempt to loot ATM; case registered in Ludhiana

A case was registered as masked thieves targeted a Bank of Baroda Automated Teller Machine (ATM) near the Pratap Chowk here even as their attempt failed, said the police.

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According to the information, the thieves used cutters and sophisticated tools to cut open the ATM late at night.

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The attempt has fuelled serious concerns over the bank’s security. Similar incidents were reported earlier as well.

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The Division Number 6 police booked unknown accused on the basis of a complaint filed by Neelam Rani, senior manager at the branch. In her complaint, Rani said the incident took place on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. After the bank closed for the day, some masked thieves broke into the ATM kiosk located outside the branch and broke the security lock. She alleged they made strenuous efforts to tamper with the machine and loot the cash inside. Panic spread among bank officials after the incident came to light in the morning.

The police are combing through footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the bank and in surrounding areas to identify the suspects.