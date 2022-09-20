Thieves break into mobile store in Ludhiana, decamp with 25 smartphones

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 19

A showroom of OnePlus mobile phones, located in Flamez Mall, on Malhar Road was reportedly burgled in the wee hours of this morning and thieves, believed to be five or six in number, took away around 25 smartphone handsets.

Police officials reached the spot and carried out an inspection of the site and possible entry points. The showroom did not have a shutter and its main entrance had a thick glass door, which was usually barred by an iron chain during night. Staff at the showroom said security to the outlet was being provided by the management of the mall.

The police were checking security cameras installed outside the mall and were also inspecting CCTV footage of cameras installed at other showrooms in the vicinity to get any clue about the miscreants. The exact quantum of loss would be intimated by owners of the showroom after the inspection of records of sale and purchase. Meanwhile, a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered.