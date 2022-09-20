Thieves break into mobile store in Ludhiana, decamp with 25 smartphones

Ludhiana, September 19
A showroom of OnePlus mobile phones, located in Flamez Mall, on Malhar Road was reportedly burgled in the wee hours of this morning and thieves, believed to be five or six in number, took away around 25 smartphone handsets.
Police officials reached the spot and carried out an inspection of the site and possible entry points. The showroom did not have a shutter and its main entrance had a thick glass door, which was usually barred by an iron chain during night. Staff at the showroom said security to the outlet was being provided by the management of the mall.
The police were checking security cameras installed outside the mall and were also inspecting CCTV footage of cameras installed at other showrooms in the vicinity to get any clue about the miscreants. The exact quantum of loss would be intimated by owners of the showroom after the inspection of records of sale and purchase. Meanwhile, a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...