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Home / Ludhiana / Thieves decamp with goods worth Rs 7 lakh in Ludhiana

Thieves decamp with goods worth Rs 7 lakh in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:03 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Thieves broke into a textile factory on Kohara road and decamped with more than 30 bags of yarn valued at around Rs 7 lakh in a daring night-time burglary.

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The incident occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of Jamalpur police station. The miscreants avoided the main entrance, and made their way from the rear of the premises. They used a fire pipe as a ladder to climb to the first floor, broke open the door and entered the factory. They managed to take away over 30 bags of thread before fleeing.

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Factory supervisor Pinku told the police that he reached the unit around 8 am today and found the office glass broken. On checking the premises, he discovered that more than 30 bags of yarn were missing.

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Interestingly, the CCTV cameras installed at the factory had stopped functioning before the burglars entered the premises. Whether this was due to some technical fault or deliberate interference remained unclear and was being probed by the police. The cameras reportedly resumed working on their own around 9 am.

Given the large quantity of stolen goods, the police suspect the use of a four-wheeler, mini-truck or tempo. The supervisor pointed out that it would not have been possible to transport more than 30 bags on a two-wheeler.

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The Jamalpur police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. It said the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, neighbouring factories and main roads were being examined to identify any suspicious person or vehicle that might have been present there before or after the incident.

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