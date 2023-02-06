Thieves decamp with huge stock of tyres from shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

Thieves targeted a tyre showroom in Transport Nagar here and decamped with a huge stock of tyres. CCTV cameras had captured the crime.

The Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case against unidentified miscreants and launched a probe to crack the case.

Showroom owner Bhupinder Singh said he owns BS Tyres showroom. On the night of February 1, he had locked his showroom and the next day when he came to open it, he was shocked to see the broken locks of the main shutter. When he entered the showroom, he found that thieves stole 16 expensive tyres from the showroom.

The complainant said as per CCTV footage, five thieves had committed the theft. After breaking the locks of the main shutter, one of the miscreants had entered the showroom while four kept standing outside to keep a watch.

ASI Vijay Kumar said after registering a case against the unidentified thieves, the CCTV footage was being scanned to get any clue about them. Even CCTV footage of other shops were also being checked to crack the case in minimal possible time.

Sources said the police were suspecting the role of some suspects who had recently come out on bail.