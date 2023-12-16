Thieves flee with cash, cellphone

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 15

A snatching was reported from Dhandari village of Sahnewal area. The whereabouts of the snatchers are yet to be ascertained.

Parveen Kumar, a resident of Dhandhari, said he was accompanying his wife from the Dhandari railway station when two unidentified miscreants came on a motorbike and threatened them with dire consequences in case they failed to handover their belongings. The two snatched the purse from the lady which contained cash amounting to Rs 7,000, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379(B) and 34 IPC and initiated its investigation by collecting the footage from different CCTV cameras installed around the place.