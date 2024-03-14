Thieves’ gang busted, 3 held; stolen items seized

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 13

The Sahnewal police claimed to have arrested three members of a gang of thieves who allegedly broke into a factory in Dhandari and stole copper material on the intervening night of March 5 and 6. A total of 4.78 kg of copper wire and a crowbar were recovered from them.

Mandeep Kumar of Shimlapuri, had complained to the Sahnewal police that miscreants scaled the wall of JK Enterprises in Dhandari on the intervening night of March 5 and 6. They decamped with 200 kg of copper wire and 350 pieces of copper hangers. He came to know about the theft when he opened his factory on March 6. The suspects were later identified as Neeraj of Azad Nagar, Ludhiana, Dilip of Jotha village, Bhagalpur district, at present residing in Shepur, and Beeru of Sherpur.

Sahnewal SHO Guljinderpal Singh along with the police team succeeded in arresting the trio, who were indulged in breaking into factories in night hours and decamping with goods. A case had been registered. They were presented before court and sent to police remand.